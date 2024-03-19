I'll Stop Insecurity In South East Within 2 Days Of My Release...Nnamdi Kanu

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has assured that all level of insecurity within the South East of Nigeria will stop within two days of his release 

Kanu while speaking at the court today with Journalists said he has the capacity to stop the mayhem 

Kanu accused some unnamed individuals as the brain before it , saying that this will be a thing a past after his release 

Meanwhile Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed why he wears the same outfit whenever he appears in court.

Responding to a journalist who asked why he  was wearing the same attire on Tuesday, Kanu said, "They didn't give me any outfit."

CKNNews reports that Kanu, on Tuesday, urged the Federal High Court to send him to Kuje prison.

He alleged that the Department of State Services had no medical facility to treat him, adding that there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody.

Video link

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/YncnNVCzRn6MkLEL/?mibextid=oFDknk


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال