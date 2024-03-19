I'll Stop Insecurity In South East Within 2 Days Of My Release...Nnamdi Kanu





The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has assured that all level of insecurity within the South East of Nigeria will stop within two days of his release

Kanu while speaking at the court today with Journalists said he has the capacity to stop the mayhem

Kanu accused some unnamed individuals as the brain before it , saying that this will be a thing a past after his release

Meanwhile Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed why he wears the same outfit whenever he appears in court.

Responding to a journalist who asked why he was wearing the same attire on Tuesday, Kanu said, "They didn't give me any outfit."

CKNNews reports that Kanu, on Tuesday, urged the Federal High Court to send him to Kuje prison.

He alleged that the Department of State Services had no medical facility to treat him, adding that there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody.

