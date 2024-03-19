Army Foil Multiple Kidnap Attempts In Plateau, Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State, have rescued one Mrs Rosemary Jekpe, who was kidnapped at her residence in Abuja Layout, Bukuru Low Cost Housing in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. The kidnap victim was rescued at Rafinbuna Village in Bassa Local Government Area in the same state, after a firefight with the kidnappers. The troops recovered one AK - 47 Rifle and 2 Motorbikes from the Kidnappers.

Nigerian Army troops have also conducted a targeted raid on a suspected criminal enclave at Zamtip Village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, following actionable intelligence. During the operation, troops successfully apprehended one of the criminals, while another, in a bid to evade arrest shot and killed himself. Troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 2 empty cases of 7.62mm, 3 sim cards and one Jackknife from the criminals.

In another operation, in Zamfara State, troops in a prompt response to a distress call, have foiled the abduction of 3 persons by violent extremists at the outskirts of Kwatarkwashi Village in Gusau Local Government Area. Troops engaged and overpowered the extremists in the shootout that followed, forcing them to abandon the 3 Kidnap victims, who were immediately rescued by the troops. One of the victims however, sustained injury and has been evacuated to a hospital for further medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

In South Eastern Nigeria, troops of the Nigerian Army responding to intelligence report of the establishment of a new camp by IPOB /ESN militants on Monday 18 March 2024, neutralized an IPOB/ESN militant in a sting operation in the new hideout in Ihiteukwa community, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.





The militants, notorious for their reign of terror in the state, were engaged in a gun duel by the troops, resulting in the elimination of one of them, while others took to their heels. Troops have destroyed the terrorists' camp and on the trail of the fleeing militants. Troops recovered a fabricated single barrel gun from the militant.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding lives and property of all citizens, as we sincerely extend our gratitude to vigilant members of the public, whose cooperation remains instrumental in ongoing efforts to combat insurgency, terrorism and sundry criminality across the nation.