Breaking : Zenith Bank Board Approves Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye As Next Zenith GMD

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

News reaching CKNNews have it that Mrs Adaora Umeoji-Nwokoye has been nominated as the next Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc. 

A close family source said her appointment was made by the Board today. 

There are still other protocols to follow including CBN approval before a formal announcement will be made. 

Before the approval of her appointment she was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank

Adaora who joined the bank over two decades ago was at a time an Executive Director as well as General Manager Abuja of Zenith Bank

The mother of a set of twins is from Aguata , Anambra State 

Adaora's nomination if approved by the CBN will the first Female GMD of the bank

There has not been any official announcement from the Bank on this development 

Additional Information : Uche Nworah 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال