Breaking : Zenith Bank Board Approves Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye As Next Zenith GMD

News reaching CKNNews have it that Mrs Adaora Umeoji-Nwokoye has been nominated as the next Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

A close family source said her appointment was made by the Board today.

There are still other protocols to follow including CBN approval before a formal announcement will be made.

Before the approval of her appointment she was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank

Adaora who joined the bank over two decades ago was at a time an Executive Director as well as General Manager Abuja of Zenith Bank

The mother of a set of twins is from Aguata , Anambra State

Adaora's nomination if approved by the CBN will the first Female GMD of the bank

There has not been any official announcement from the Bank on this development

Additional Information : Uche Nworah



