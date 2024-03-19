Breaking : Popular Nollywood Producer Andy Best Is Dead

One of Nollywood pioneer producer Chief Andy Nnamdi the CEO of ANDY BEST PRODUCTION is dead 

He died today at a Private clinic in Owerri, Imo state after battling with a prolonged undisclosed ailments. A source close to the popular Nollywood Producer confirmed the news

 Chief Nnamdi hails fron Umunkwo Village in Isaiala Mbano local government of Area Imo state .

Andy Best has produced a lot of Movies in Nigeria including Lion of Africa, White Poison, My Father's Cup amongst others.

His body has been deposited at Aladinma Mortuary in Owerrri.. 

