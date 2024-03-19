Breaking : Popular Nollywood Producer Andy Best Is Dead

One of Nollywood pioneer producer Chief Andy Nnamdi the CEO of ANDY BEST PRODUCTION is dead

He died today at a Private clinic in Owerri, Imo state after battling with a prolonged undisclosed ailments. A source close to the popular Nollywood Producer confirmed the news

He died today at a Private clinic in Owerri, Imo state after battling a prolonged ailment.

A source close to the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, disclosed the news of the producer’s death to the family.

Chief Nnamdi hails fron Umunkwo Village in Isaiala Mbano local government of Area Imo state .

Andy Best has produced a lot of Movies in Nigeria including Lion of Africa, White Poison, My Father's Cup amongst others.

His body has been deposited at Aladinma Mortuary in Owerrri..