I’ll Divorce You, American Lover Threatens Nigerian Reality TV Husband

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

90 Day Fiance’s American star, Angela Deem has threatened to file for divorce and end her marriage with Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela said she was not ready to take Michael back into her life after he had left saying he “feared for my life.

She also said that she did not file for her husband’s green card, adding that she has three lawyers against him.

Recall that Michael left home a couple of days back, without informing his wife of his whereabouts, which made Angela declare him missing on her Instagram account.

His disappearance happened after he only relocated two months to the United States with his wife.

After a few days, Michael reached out to the police that he was not missing but he left home fearing for his life.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال