68 Years Woman , Two Grown Up Sons Die In Fatal Accident

Tragedy of immense proportion has struck a family in Egbuoma Community in Oguta LGA of Imo State

CKNNews gathered that the community lost a mother and her three grown up children in one sweep

Mrs Alice Mgbafor Ikegwuoha , 68 died alongside her sons Emmanuel Ikegwuoha 45 and Augustine Ikegwuoha 31 in a fatal accident

While the circumstances under which the accident occured is still unclear, it was learnt that the children one of which is based in South Africa were conveying their mother to hospital when they had the accident

The trio were confirmed dead at the hospital where they were rushed

Their death has thrown the community into grieving

Their bodies are set for internment on March 6th 2024