Less Than 24 Hours After Demise , Mr Ibu's Adopted Daughter Changed Actor's Tiktok Account With Over 1m Followers Into Hers , Deletes All His Videos

Less than 24 hours after his death Mr Ibu’s  adopted daughter, Jasmine has changed the nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s Tiktok account of over 1 million followers to her own name, deleting all his videos.

Jasmine who is not a biological daughter of the actor was adopted by him after constantly pestering the actor who already has grown up children of his own , an action which his wife kicked against





Jasmine has been accused of conniving with one of the late actor son to fleece him of over N50m donated by by his fans towards his treatment 

The case is currently under investigation by the police 

