Court Sentences Chinese Man To Death For Killing Nigerian Girlfriend

The Kano State High Court has sentenced a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Ummukalthuum Buhari.

Recall that Quangrong allegedly killed his erstwhile girlfriend, Buhari, following a misunderstanding.

CKNNews reported that Quangrong was accused of culpable homicide in the death of his girlfriend, Buhari, but denied killing her intentionally and pleaded with Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court to temper justice with mercy.

In his testimony on Tuesday, Quangrong claimed that he stabbed his girlfriend in self-defence after she allegedly grabbed his testes in September 2022.

“I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but stabbed her in self-defence after she grabbed my testes,” Ouangrong said.

