Nollywood Actor Zack Orji Is Not Dead...AGN President

The President of Actors Guild Of Nigeria Chief Emeka Rollas has denied news circulating on social media that veteran actor Zack Orji is dead

Rollas in a message posted on his verified social media handle asked Nigerians to ignore the rumours

The reaction comes few days after two Nollywood actors John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and Amaechi Muonagor died in quick succession

Zack Orji on his part has been nursing an undisclosed aliment for sometime

His pictures were allover media where it was alleged that he went into coma

This is the unedited post by AGN President





"Mr Zack Orji is alive 💯💯💯💯💯💯

Please ignore misschief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

@actorsguildofnigeria

@abkingyakub

@k8henshaw

He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus name

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"