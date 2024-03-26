Nollywood Actor Zack Orji Is Not Dead...AGN President

The President of Actors Guild Of Nigeria Chief Emeka Rollas has denied news circulating on social media that veteran actor Zack Orji is dead
Rollas in a message posted on his verified social media handle asked Nigerians to ignore the rumours
The reaction comes few days after two Nollywood actors John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and Amaechi Muonagor died in quick succession
Zack Orji on his part has been nursing an undisclosed aliment for sometime
His pictures were allover media where it was alleged that he went into coma
This is the unedited post by AGN President
"Mr Zack Orji is alive 💯💯💯💯💯💯
Please ignore misschief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.
This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.
He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus name
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"