Outrage As Kidnapper Flaunts Ransom ( Money ) On Social Media

byCKN NEWS -
Strong reactions have trailed bandits seen in viral videos displaying cash supposedly collected from victims.

Videos of the ransoms were uploaded on Tiktok.

The monies were seen in a series of post on X by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama

Makama said the user of the social network account has over 3000 followers.

He noted that some of them are bandits who openly show off their rifles and are dressed in military or police uniforms.

“Audacity: Bandit on Tiktok flaunting and showing off ransom money he collected from his victims.”

“The user of the account has 3000 followers, some of them are bandits who openly show off their rifles and are dressed in military or police uniforms.

“Tiktok platform has given room for insurgents to promote their campaign of terror without being restricted,” he wrote.


