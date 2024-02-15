‘Why New Supreme Court Justices Can’t Resume Now’

On December 21, 2023, the Nigerian Senate approved a list of 11 new justices for the Supreme Court of Nigeria, SCN.

The senators had cleared the justices at the plenary through a voice vote after the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), reported that his committee received the curriculum vitae of the nominees, invited them for screening and found that they demonstrated inspiring competence required for the performance of their assignment.

Monguno also noted that the nomination and appointment satisfied the constitutional provision of section 231 (3) of the Constitution which states that an individual needs 15 years experience in the bar to be qualified for appointment into the Supreme Court bench.

He said there were no petitions or criminal records against any of the nominees and that the committee members were satisfied with the nomination of the justices and, therefore, recommended their confirmation.

The list of the justices was sent to the upper chamber of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu following recommendation of the candidates by the National Judicial Council, NJC from the shortlist received from the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC for the top job.

On the recommended list were Haruna Tsammani representing the North-East; Moore Adumein (South- South); Jummai Sankey (North-Central); Chidiebere Uwa (South-East); Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East) and Obande Ogbuinya (South-East).

Others were Justices Stephen Jona Adah (North-Central); Habeeb Abiru (South-West); Jamilu Tukur (North- West); Abubakar Umar (North-West); and Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria spells out the process of appointing justices for the SCN.

Vanguard