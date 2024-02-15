Abia University Lecturer Proposes To Student In Classroom On Valentine’s Day

An Abia State Univerisity lecturer identified as Anucha Wisdom proposed to his fiancee in her classroom on Wednesday.

Pictures and videos now circulating on Facebook showed the moment Wisdom went down on a knee with a ring in his hands to propose to his lover who is said to be a student in the Optometry Deparment of the university in the presence of her colleagues.

The screaming from her colleagues became louder as she nodded to his proposal.

One Possible Nwaohamuo on Facebook who posted pictures from the event and wrote, “What a memorable Valentine’s Day! My boss, Anucha Wisdom, proposed to his fiancee!





“Note he didn’t just find love outside his terrine but inside his territory! Lecturer and student love! Congratulations boss. Let the count down begin.

“But imagine how optometry babe make my boss kneel down! Ije kena ndi kwa Ike oh!”

Sharing a video and pictures from the proposal, another Facebook user, Noble Ugo Anucha, wrote, “Hearty Congrats Dedem Anucha Wisdom. Dee Law and Daa Ngo is happily happy about this move. We have a wedding to plan. It is all to the glory Of God.”

A check on the Facebook page of the lecturer, Anucha Wisdom, showed that he was yet to post about the proposal.