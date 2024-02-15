My Husband And His Family Kidnapped My Only Son, Threatening to K!ll Me ...Woman Cries Out

A middle aged woman, Precious David has cried out for help and accused her in-laws of threatening to kill her after allegedly kidnapping her only son.

Speaking on the matter, Precious David said trouble started after she got married to her husband Prosper Ifeanyi Obasi in August, 2021 in Abuja, the nation's capital.

She said both of them came from Ebonyi state though different local governments, while the husband is from Uburu LGA, she is from Onicha LGA.

According to her, "I was in 200L level doing part time studies and as well working while he's doing white collar job in Abuja Geographic information systems AGIS."

"Before we got married he was the most caring man I have ever met ND will always want my happiness but few months after our marriage everything changed for the worst. He will beat me up at the slightest provocation and would even starve me for days and most times lock me out of the house."

"Thank God I was working ND schooling I was able to fend for myself from my little income while believing everything will turn for the better. But it only worsened even to the point of him beating me all through my pregnancy in 2022 till I put to birth."

" He comes back late at night, stopped caring if there was food at home, he doesn't care about the wellbeing of our son, he only spends his time and money with unknown women which one of them bought him a smart phone, he told me vividly one of his female friends bought it , he will always sneak outside to make calls sometimes he'll stay outside for hours talking on the phone and laughing out loud."

"And each time I complain he will pounce on me, chucking, slamming my head on the wall and punching me, saying he will kill me or use me for rituals and no one will do about it because he felt he came from a rich home while my family isn't buoyant enough."

"I became scared for my life and that of my child and decided to tell his 2 elder sisters Anita Anuri Udom Obasi and Ifenyiwa Obasi both working at Abuja Geographic Information Systems AGIS and equally residing here in Abuja about the abuse I'm going through and about his irresponsibility towards me ND our son, they will always tell me I'm the cause and I should pray , that it's one of the challenges in marriage, sometimes they'll shout at me and switch off the phone."

"I was using my little income to take care of my son and I, both in paying for his daycare fees, baby food, clothes, diapers with other necessities and bills in the house. Each time I ask for money from him to get something for our son he will tell me they have not been paid at his place of work and would pounce on me, at times he will lock me out of the house for hours and tell me I should not use any of his properties in the house that I should go and buy my own properties. I kept enduring everything praying for a change. the stress and trauma was becoming unbearable for me, each time I complain to his two elder sisters Anurika and Ifenyinwa they wil advice me to be patient with him that that's one of the challenges of marriage."

She further said that after two years of going through hell, torture, abuse, violence, maltreatment, starvation, depression, emotional and mental stress, she finished her final year exams in December, 2023 decided to travel home for Christmas and visit her parents in Anambra state, when they saw how terrible she looked and asked her what was going on.

According to her, "I had to open up and tell them everything I was passing through in my marriage. They asked me to go ND narrate everything to my husband parents and other extended family members at Owerri, imo state where they reside hoping they will put heads together and solve the issue but when I got to Owerri with my son on the 11th of January, 2024 ND narrated everything to them, they asked me to wait so they can get across to my husband and talk to him, after staying for about 3 days without any response from them my father asked me to come back to Anambra. When I told them I wil be going back to my father's house on 17th January, 2024 the family members together with his parents ganged up together, beat me up and snatched my 11 months old baby from me, threatening to kill me and my parents if I dare try step my foot in Abuja again.

Four of my husband siblings Anurika Anita Obasi Udom, Ifenyiwa Obasi, Nkechi Enkay Obasi and Jeffery Nnanna Obasi together with my husband Prosper Ifeanyi Obasi went to the extent of going to my elder brother's house by name Stephen David in Abuja on the 6th of February, 2024 with thugs and beat him up and even seized my school certificates and my important documents"

"I have been receiving death threats from his sisters and other siblings, one of my sister in-law by name oluchi Ikechukwu Obasi called me on the 10th of February threatening to kill me and my family anywhere she sees me. I dont have any access to my own son or know his whereabouts since they snatched him from me."

"When I came back from owerri on 17th of January 2023 , my parents and Godfather BISHOP O.B NWEZE invited my ex husband and his family to fix the issue."

"They arrived with long long faces and refused to co_operate with my people to fix the issue , they left with anger and quarrel ."

"Since then they have been calling me and threatening to kill me and my parents, I have some recorded phone conversation of one of them."

"Nigerians should please come to my help ".

Efforts to speak with the ex-husband, Mr Prosper Ifeanyi Obasi as at the time of filing this report proved abortive as calls and messages sent to him were not returned or replied.