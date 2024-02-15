Revealed : How Final Year Ondo Varsity Student Killed Colleague Over Her IPhone

Detectives from Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old final-year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Olubodun Sanni, for killing a 20-year-old female student of the school, Ifeoluwa Adekunle.

Recall that Ifeoluwa, a 300-level student of the Department of Economics, was stabbed to death in her apartment located off-campus of the university.

Sanni, a student of the geology department, who lived in the same off-campus hostel with Ifeoluwa, stabbed her to death and stole her iPhone.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Akure, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abayomi Oladipo, said modern technology was used to track the stolen phone to Sanni.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed to killing the victim because he was attracted to her iPhone.

“On February 2, 2024, a case of suspected murder was reported to the police that one Adekunle Ifeoluwa ‘F’ aged 20 years, a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, was found in a pool of blood at her off-campus hostel, was rushed to the university health centre, and later referred to a specialist hospital in Ikare Akoko, where she was confirmed dead,” the CP stated.

"In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that the deceased's phone was missing. The police, through the use of modern technology, traced the phone to one Olubodun Sanni ‘m’, aged 21 years, a final-year student of the same school who is also a neighbour to the deceased in the hostel.

"The recovered phone led to further questioning of the suspect, who gave details of what happened in his confessional statement, including how he entered the deceased's room, stabbed her in the chest with a knife, and stole her iPhone XR.

Oladipo said that the suspect would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.