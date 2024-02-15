‘I Want Them Dead Or Alive’, Wike Places N20m Bounty On 2 Criminals

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has placed a N20 million bounty on two notorious criminals declared wanted by the FCT Police Command.

The minister, who witnessed the parade of some suspected criminals at the command on Wednesday, commended the police for a good job.

It had been reported how some suspected kidnappers were arrested and N9 million ransom was recovered.

‘’You said there are about two or three more persons to be arrested; let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, send your men after them, I will give them N20 million, go and fish them out from wherever they are, use that money on their head I want to see them dead or alive,” Wike said.

The minister promised to support the police with more vehicles and communication gadgets to aid their intelligence gathering.

“We will do everything humanly possible to provide all that you require to fight crime in the FCT. We believe in the next few weeks, you will get more vehicles, more communication gadgets that will enable you and your men to face these criminals.

“And let me assure the residents of FCT that with the support of Mr. President, we are fully prepared to face them. Every day is for the thief, the next day is for the owner of the house.”

The minister further enjoined the residents to see the policemen as their friends by providing information.

“Information is key. Without information, there is nothing the police can do. I urge you to still do more in intelligence gathering. It is intelligence that has led to these arrests.”

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, said so far, a group of eight members one-chance gang were arrested, including a gang of kidnappers terrorizing the FCT.