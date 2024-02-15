Interconnect Fee: GLO Thanks Bola Tinubu

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has expressed gratitude to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for allowing a supervised reconciliation of the interconnect fee dispute between it and another operator, MTN.

The company noted that the reconciliation which was supervised by the telecommunications industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), led to the resolution of the figures.

Globacom had requested for the commencement of a reconciliation exercise following what it considered a bogus claim.

Following the reconciliation exercise, however, it was discovered that the actual figure in dispute was far less than what was earlier claimed.  

Globacom said it was grateful to the President and NCC for their neutral and reconciliatory role in the dispute which led to the resolution of the actual fee in question.

