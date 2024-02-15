ABSU 1st Class Law Graduate Bags First Class At Law School

Miss Oluomachi Blessing Agbazuere has bagged another First class at the Nigerian Law School Bar Final Examinations results released by the Council of Legal Education on Wednesday 

Oluomachi hails from Ikem Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State. She is the second daughter of Prof. Prof-acb Agbazuere , a professor of Laws.

She had graduated with First Class in Law, Best Graduating Student in Law and Overall Best Graduating Student in Abia State University, Uturu. The records placed her as the first ever Best Graduating Law Student in Abia State University, Uturu.

Source : Emma Agomuoh 

