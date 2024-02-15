Gov Fubara Promises To Immortalise Herbert Wigwe, Support His University

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has bemoaned the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, describing his demise as a disastrous loss.

Fubara spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The governor said he was yet to get over the news of the tragic helicopter crash which claimed the life of the business mogul, his wife and son, and others in the United States of America last Friday.

The governor recalled how Wigwe contributed to the growth of his administration by offering quality economic advice.

He said the Rivers State Government would do its best to ensure that the newly established Wigwe University, one of the flagship investments of the late Rivers businessman succeeds.