If What Fans Did To Alex Iwobi Happened To me, I Would Have Broken Down ..Goalkeeper Nwabali

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has stated that he would have broken down if he was the one being bullied by fans, following the 2023 AFCON final loss.

Nwabali, who granted an interview on Arise ‘ARISE NEWSNIGHT’, noted that cyberbullying Iwobi is not nice, even though everyone is desperate to win.

Nwabali said in part: “It’s not really nice to be honest. I hope the world gets to watch this interview, to be honest.

“Even when you're playing against the biggest country in the world, you still want to win. I understand and I like it and I enjoy that spirit.

“When you talk about Alex, you'll be like what is going on? To be honest even me, I feel emotional even during the time of Maduka and Francis Uzoho.

When I look at Francis Uzoho, in my mind I will tell him you're a man. It's not easy, because a lot of players always break down to be really honest.

“If it happened to me I'm going to break down. But it takes a strong guy. Like they're passing through a lot. It's not easy.

“But I'm saying this because I remember the interview I granted towards the AFCON period. I told them, a lot of people are waiting for me to make a mistake, and then maybe they show themselves on the internet, or something.

“But it's not nice. You really need to wish everyone well because a lot of people make mistakes.”

Source: X | ARISEtv