Why I Dislikes Kissing In Movies..Actress Laide Bakare

Actress Laide Bakare has opened up on her reservations about taking up romantic roles that involve kissing and touching sensitive parts of the body.

Bakare, in an interview with Newsmen, said kissing on set is quite a task for her, especially when the cast has to balance the script’s demands.

She said portraying romantic roles, especially scenes involving kissing and touching, pose unique challenges for her.

Speaking about her challenges, Laide said it has been difficult navigating relationships and finding true love, adding that many people are more focused on her job as an actress rather than her personality.

