AFCON:Gabonese Referee, Pierre Ghislain Atcho Sent Packing For Under Performance

Gabonese referee, Pierre Ghislain Atcho has been sanctioned from the ongoing CAF competition, following his poor officiating of the match between Senegal and Ivory Coast.

The decision was implemented by the CAF Referees Committee headed by Ivorian Désiré Doué Noumandiez.

During the Senegal Ivory Coast match, Pierre Ghislain awarded Sadio Mané a yellow card for a crucial foul which many believed should have been Red instead.





The referee also knocked out a potential Senegal penalty after a crucial Saar foul in the Ivorian 18.

He will no longer take part in the #AFCON2023 tournament following the decision by the CAF Referees Committee.

Ghislain Atcho served in these matches as;

▪︎ VAR officials in Senegal x Cote d'Ivoire





▪︎ VAR officials in Nigeria x Cameroon





▪︎ 4th Referee in Egypt x DR Congo