Breaking :Namibian President Hage Geingob Dies From Cancer





Namibian President Hage Geingob is dead

President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia, who took office in 2015 and previously served as the country’s first prime minister after independence, died early Sunday.

He was 82.

The presidential office announced his death in a statement on social media that was attributed to Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, now the acting president.

Mr. Geingob, who had been receiving treatment for cancer, died at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, just after midnight, the statement said.

He had also been Namibia’s first prime minister after the country gained independence from South Africa in 1990.





Official Announcement

𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐁𝐈𝐀’𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓, 𝐆𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐎𝐁 𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐓𝐀L

⁠𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

“Announcement of the Passing of H.E Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, 04 February 2024

Fellow Namibians,

It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia has passed on today, Sunday 4 February 2024 at around 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was receiving medical treatment from his medical team. At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.

His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our President recovers. Regrettably,notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on.

Fellow Namibians,

The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house. At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.

While keeping the President’s bereaved family, and you, dear fellow Namibians, in our thoughts and prayers, Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard.

May the Soul of our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob Rest in Eternal Peace.

H.E. DR NANGOLO MBUMBA

ACTING PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA.”

MAY HIS SOUL REST🙏🙏🙏







