What Do You Do For A Living? - Nigerian Footballer Asisat Blasts Bloggers Trolling Iwobi

Nigerian footballer, Asisat OSHOALA has lambasted Tunde Ednut and Very Dark Man following claims they targeted Alex Iwobi on social media. 

The footballer, while showing her support for Iwobi, expressed her displeasure at Very Dark Man and blogger, Tunde Ednut.

In a post on her social media, she said to VDM, “what do you do for a living?” 

To Tunde Ednut she says, “Boys give him money to do giveaway, he dey form god. who do you think you are? 

We accept constructive criticism, but he is a bully. He go use giveaway cover up again as usual. Mtcheww”, she said.

