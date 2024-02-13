Herbert Wigwe Left My Office For US...Festus Keyamo Release Pictures Of His Last Moments With Access Holdings CEO

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo has spoken about his last meeting with late Herbert Wigwe before he left for United States where he eventually died from an air mishap 

"The reported tragic loss of my friend, brother and not-far-away neighbour in Lagos, Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, the CEO of Access Holdings and the founder of Wigwe University, is very devastating. He was in my office earlier this week (where we took the pictures below) and actually left my office to fly out of the country and never came back. I am also shocked to learn his wife, son and other friends were involved in this tragedy. 





We were on the verge of announcing something big for the aviation sector, the reason he actually came to the office with his entire team, both from Access and Wigwe University. This is surreal and I am lost for words. 

May Almighty God comfort his aged parents and sibling (who were also my neighbours in Lagos for many years as a very young lawyer in Anthony Village), his immediate family members, his staff, friends across Nigeria and dependents. "

