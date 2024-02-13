Police Arrest Lovers Having Sex Inside Maiduguri Church

The police in Borno State arrested a couple having sex inside the All Saints Protestant Church, Police College, Maiduguri, the capital of the northeast state.

The couple, identified as Kaka Ali Umar of Damboa Road and Khadija Adam of Ngomari area, Maiduguri, were arrested in the act on Monday, February 12, 2024, at about 11:40 am.

Rev Danjuma Adamu told the police that they were having Sex right inside his church when they were caught.

Khadija said Kaka Ali paid her N1,000 for a short time.

The two suspects have been detained for further investigation.

