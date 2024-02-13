Breaking : Silver Winning Super Eagles Arrive Abuja, Currently Being Hosted By FG ( Pictures)

The 25-man squad of the Super Eagles has arrived in the Federal Capital Territory after their second-place finish at the just concluded African Cup of Nations final. 











Nigeria lost 2-1 to host nation, Cote D'Ivoire in the AFCON final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday. 

Key players including Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo and Williams Trost Ekong are at a welcome breakfast current ongoing at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. 

Members of the coaching crew are also at the breakfast.

