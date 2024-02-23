Vp Shettima, Dignitaries Attend Akeredolu's Funeral In Owo

The funeral service of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commenced in his hometown at St. Andrews Church in Owo.





A service of songs for the late Governor was held on Thursday, February 22, in Owo which was attended by family, friends, well wishers amongst others.





Some dignitaries spotted at the funeral service include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Governor Charles Soludo (Anambra), Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Governor Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Governor Seyi Makinde, (Oyo); the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; and former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, among others.





The late former Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, who died on December 27, 2023, in Germany following a protracted illness, will be laid to rest at the burial site in Owo.



