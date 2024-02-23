Tinubu Inherited Bad Economy From Buhari..Returnee Igboho

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said that the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, handed over a bad economy to President Bola Tinubu.

Igboho, who spoke in Yoruba language, while addressing his followers in Oyo State, urged Yorubas to come together and free the Southwest from armed Fulani herders.

He said this in a video shared on his X handle, on Friday, February 23

He said in part: "Many people think Tinubu destroyed the government, Tinubu didn't destroy the government.

"My pain with Yorubas is that while Buhari was in power, I was shouting that we should come together and liberate ourselves from this suffering. Buhari has nothing to offer us.

"My pain is that some Yoruba elders are now are complaining, saying they want to hold protest that they are hungry, have you seen any Igbo complaining? They have sent all Fulanis out of their lands and they are farming, doing what they want with their lands.

"Why can't Yorubas come together and also pursue them from our fatherland, so our parents can go back to their farm lands?"