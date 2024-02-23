Alleged Graft: Court Grants Ex-Kwara Governor Ahmed ₦50m Bail

Former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court Ilorin in the sum of ₦50,000,000

He will provide two sureties with landed properties in Ilorin, the state capital.

The former governor was arraigned on Friday, February 23, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his invitation by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Monday.

Ahmed will also deposit his international passport with the court among other conditions.

More Details Later



