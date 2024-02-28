Troops Rescue Eight Kidnapped Victims In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have rescued eight kidnapped victims in Bayan Ruwa area of Zamfara State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the OPHD Information Officer, Suleiman Omale, and shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian army on Wednesday, February 28.

Part of the statement reads: "The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) have again recorded another success against the terrorists in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara state.

"In the recent success, the troops rescued 8 kidnap victims unhurt in an ambush operation conducted in the state.

"On the 28th February, 2024 the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at the terrorists’ enclaves at Bayan Ruwa axis which is presumed to be a crossing point of the terrorist in the state.

"During the operation, the Troops engaged the terrorists with heavy Gun duel which due to superior fighting power the bad elements fled in disarray and abandoned their captors. Hence the troops' timely and prompt response led to the rescue of 8 kidnap victims unhurt.

"The Gallant troops who neutralized scores of the terrorists have destroyed the terrorists' enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrol within the general area.

"All the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families.

"The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI/General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience in an effort to restore normalcy in the Northwest."



