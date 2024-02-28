Edo PDP Primary: Shaibu Storms PDP Secretariat, Demands Certificate Of Return

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, February 28, visited the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he won the party's primaries and should be given a Certificate of Return.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, February 28, Shaibu said: “Today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…”

On Tuesday, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, issued a Certificate of Return to Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the party’s governorship primary election in Edo state.

Ighodalo was declared winner of the primary election, on Thursday, February 22, after polling a total of 577 votes.

