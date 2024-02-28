NEMA Receives 147 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other stakeholders have received 147 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

NEMA made this known in a statement via its X handle on Wednesday, February 28.

It reads: "NEMA joined other stakeholders to receive a batch of 147 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

"The Nigerians were assisted back to the country by the IOM through the EU voluntary repatriation intervention. The Returnees who landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International

"Airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1754 hours. The profile of the Returnees indicates that 55 female and 78 male adults were brought back with 12 female and 1 male child along with 1 female infant arrived in Lagos.