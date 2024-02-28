Release Nnamdi Kanu Now , Sunday Igboho Tells FG

Activist, Sunday Igboho, has demanded the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of Secret Service (DSS) since 2021.

Igboho made this known in a video which surfaced online on Wednesday, February 28.

He said: "Release Nnamdi Kanu. Stop politics, this guy didn't do anything. Today is 27, February 2024, release him, let him go and stay with his family.

 This guy just fights for his people in the south-east, like me. 

I am fighting for my people in the Yoruba land, release him, let him go, stop the politics game release Kanu let him go home please release him."


