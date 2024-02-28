NNPC GMD Mele Kyari Meets OPEC Secretary General In Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, on Wednesday, February 28, received the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais, at the NNPC Tower in Abuja.

OPEC made this known via its X handle on Wednesday, February 28.

According to the post, the discussions were focused on oil and energy market developments, as well as key issues related to the energy industry.

The caption reads: "OPEC SG HE #HaithamAlGhais held a meeting with Mele Kyari, NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Nigeria’s National Representative to OPEC’s Economic Commission Board, at the company’s headquarters in Abuja.

"Discussions focused on oil and energy markets developments, as well as key issues related to the energy industry, including energy security, the investment risk facing the industry and energy transitions."