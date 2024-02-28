Breaking : Family Releases Burial Arrangements For Herbert Wigwe, Wife , Son

 The family of Herbert Wigwe, former GMD Of Access Holdings have released the funeral arrangements 

Wigwe , his wife and son died in a Helicopter crash in United States of America in February 2024

Funeral Arrangements For The Wigwes 

The Wigwes’ funeral timeline.

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe - " A Professional Legacy"


Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe                                                       

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00am


Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm


Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm


Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Ressurection Parish, 

1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00am


Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00pm


Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am


Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024


Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am


In all the burial arrangements City Of David  RCCG Parish attended by Herbert Wigwe and Pastored by Iluyomade was omitted 

