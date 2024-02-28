Breaking : Family Releases Burial Arrangements For Herbert Wigwe, Wife , Son

The family of Herbert Wigwe, former GMD Of Access Holdings have released the funeral arrangements
Funeral Arrangements For The Wigwes
The Wigwes’ funeral timeline.
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe - " A Professional Legacy"
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Ressurection Parish,
1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outing Service
Sunday, March 10, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am
In all the burial arrangements City Of David RCCG Parish attended by Herbert Wigwe and Pastored by Iluyomade was omitted
CKNNews