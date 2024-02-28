Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed His Father In Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old man, Joseph Yakubu, who allegedly hit his father, Yakubu Dalyop, on the head with a pestle.

Parading the suspect on Tuesday at the headquarters of the state police command, the commissioner of police, Hassan Steve Yabanet, said the incident occurred when the father quarreled with the suspect who suddenly took the pestle and hit him on the head.

He said the incident, which occurred on February 15 at Kambel, Anglo-Jos, was reported at Anglo-Jos division by a neighbour on February 20, after the victim died at Plateau State Specialist Hospital where he was receiving medical attention.

The commissioner said the suspect had been arrested while the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary, adding that upon conclusion of investigations, the suspect would be arraigned in court.