Army Court-Martials 1 Officer, 16 Soldiers Over Gun Running In Jos

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has inaugurated a special military court for the trial of one officer and 16 soldiers for alleged criminal offences.

The general court-martial sitting at the Rhino officers’ mess, Maxwell Khobe cantonment, Rukuba Barracks, Jos will be presided over by Brig. Gen. Liafis Bello while Major Nasir Abdullahi will serve as the judge advocate.

Arraigning the 17 accused persons after the inauguration of the court martial, the prosecuting counsel headed by Major A. Mairuwa, acting director of Legal Service of the Nigerian Army, said the accused would be tried for alleged gun running, armed robbery, illegal possession of arms and ammunition and other criminal offences.

President of the court, Gen. Bello, said the accused persons will be tried in accordance with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Plateau State chapter, who was represented by Barr Samson Gotom, said the court must respect the rights of the accused and must give them fair hearing.

The 17 accused persons include 1 warrant officer, 2 staff sergeants, 4 sergeants, 2 lance corporals, 4 corporals and 4 privates.

The court was adjourned until March 6 for hearing to commence.