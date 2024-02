Qatar have retained the Asian Cup continental title after thrashing Jordan 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick of penalties from Akram Afif.

Qatar, who are the hosts of the tournament, also won the last edition of the competition.

Akram Afif won the top goal scorer of the tournament after his three goals in the final pushed him to a record eighth goals tally in the competition.

He also became the first player to score a hat-trick in the tournament final.

Credit: AFP/Reuters