Let Us Number Our Days, Access Holdings CEO, Wigwe Tweeted Days Before His Death

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Three weeks before the crash that claimed his life, the late Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, had posted in January about appreciating life as a gift and valuing each day.

In a tweet posted on his official X handle on January 19, Wigwe wrote, "Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift - a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect. 

"Let's honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days."

CKNNews reports that Wigwe reportedly died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, in the United States of America.

There are also reports that his wife and son were also onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال