Ill fated Helicopter Crash : Profile Of Late Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Ex Chairman NGX

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) is one of the six people that died in the ill fated helicopter conveying Herbert Wigwe in USA

Wigwe, wife and son were in the helicopter when it crashed in California near the Nevada border

CKNNews learnt that Wigwe left Lagos State, Nigeria, on Wednesday to watch the Super Bowl 58, an American football competition.

The LVIII will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bimbo Ogunbanjo is the son of late business man, Chief Chris Ogunbanjo

Six passengers were onboard, however, no survivors found so far.





Full Profile

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo was the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group), the non-operating holding company that emerged from the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2021 to 2022. Prior to this, he was the President of the National Council of the NSE from 2017 to 2021.

He served as Managing Partner of the renowned, leading corporate law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo LP (Solicitors), a firm he joined in 1990 after a spell as a credit analyst with Chase Manhattan Bank (Nigeria) Limited.

He served on the boards of several multinational corporations and non-profit organizations including Beta Glass Plc and the Advisory Board of the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies. He also served on the Board of GTL Registrars Limited, AIICO Insurance Plc and ConocoPhillips Limited amongst others.

He holds a B.Sc. Business Administration from American College, Switzerland LL.B. from University of Buckingham, United Kingdom

Occupation(s)Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Managing Partner of Chris Ogunbanjo LP.

Bamofin Ogunbanjo was a member of the International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, Institute of Petroleum and a registered capital market consultant with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.[1]

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo was born in Nigeria to the family of Chris and Hilda Ogunbanjo, OFR, CON, a distinguished and foremost corporate lawyer, industrialist and philanthropist.

He had his early education at Corona School Apapa, University of Lagos Staff School, Claremont School, Hastings, Sussex and Igbobi College, Lagos before proceeding to Millfield School, Street, Somerset, England where he attained his GCE “O” Levels. Bamofin Ogunbanjo holds a B.Sc. ( Hons) in Business Administration from the American College, Switzerland.

He also holds LL.B. from University of Buckingham, United Kingdom. He has Certificates in International Capital Markets and Maritime Law from the New York Institute of Finance and the University of Southampton respectively.

He provides pro-bono legal services to the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping and the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation where he also serves on its board of directors.

He serves as Global Ambassador for the Cervical Cancer-Free Nigeria (CCFN) campaign, an initiative of the Global Oncology (GO), a US-based nonprofit organization supported by Standford University.

The CCFN campaign aims to reduce the unnecessary deaths of Nigerian women form cervical cancer, by raising awareness about the safety, efficacy, and availability of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine among the Nigerian public



