AFCON: Late Kwara Uni Bursar Was To Wed On Sunday





The late deputy bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan, who died during Nigeria’s match against South Africa would have been happily married by Sunday.





The late deputy bursar was said to drawn his breath after the dramatic penalty awarded to South Africa by the referee after a VAR check.





The decision which led to cancellation of Nigeria’s second goal and the resultant penalty left many fans in panic and surprise.





At the last count, about five Nigeria’s including a youth corper, former House of Reps member and an Ivory Coast based business mogul among others reportedly died because of the decision.





The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles went ahead to win the match 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking with our correspondent during the Fidau for the late deputy bursar on Saturday, a family member of the deceased, Mr Ayuba Akeem, who confirmed his Nikkah on Sunday, described the deceased as a “philanthropist to the core”





“He was a very generous man and a pillar of the family. He was kind to family members, political associates and colleagues and was ever ready to put smiles on faces within his capacity no matter the problem people brought to him.





“And contrary to the narrative outside, we believe that his death was destined by Almighty Allah at the exact moment and place he died and not because of the match. He would still have died that hour if he didn’t watch the encounter”, he added.





Also a female family member and colleague, Aisha, who also spoke recall that “He was the one that drove us home that day from Malete to Ilọrin.





“He was hale and healthy and we ate together before we left the office. He was even telling some of his colleagues that he might not watch the match because he doesn’t want anything that would trouble him.





“When we arrived, the second half of the match had already started and he instructed his son, Umar, to put on the generator because there was no light.





“He was the one that put on the television, there was no any issue of dizziness and he watched the match at home, not a viewing centre. He was sitting on the chair and placed his head backwards when his some was telling him daddy can you hear/see what is happening in this match?