Ondo Businessman Kills Wife, Self After Catching Her With Security Guard In Bed

A socialite and a businessman in Ondo State, Sesan Adelabu, has reportedly committed suicide after killing his wife, Bolu, in Akure, the state capital.

Unconfirmed sources alleged that the socialite caught his wife in bed with one of his security guards.

The victim reportedly killed his wife with a machete and thereafter committed suicide by drinking insecticide.

It was gathered that the ugly incident occurred at his Alagbaka GRA residence in Akure metropolis.

His wife’s body was left on their matrimonial bed while that of the socialite was found inside his toilet after drinking the insecticide.

Adelabu, according to sources; had a chain of investments including petrol stations in Akure.

Their corpses have been deposited at the Akure General Hospital mortuary.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.