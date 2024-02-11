Police Arrest Pastor, Two Others For Alleged Child Trafficking, Rescue 12 Children In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a pastor and two others for allegedly trafficking twelve children.

The spokesperson of the Command Josephine Adeh, in a statement disclosed that operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74 (RRS 74), on Friday 09/02/2024 at about 12:55 am, intercepted one Muhammad Isah ‘m’ of Kafanchan, Kaduna in a Toyota Hiace bus with Reg No APP 489 XE, conveying twelve; four (4) male and eight (8) female; underage children to a destination later discovered to be in Ogun State.

She said that preliminary investigation revealed that the children whose ages are between 5 years and 16 years, all from Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, were being trafficked to Ogun state by one Pastor Simon Kado ‘m’ and Jesse Simon Kado ‘m’, who are now presently in police custody.

The police spokesperson said that while investigation is still ongoing and effort in conduit with Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite victims with their respective families, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, reiterated that the safety of residents remains his utmost priority.

