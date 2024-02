The candidate of the Labour Party in the last Presidential election Peter Obi has expressed his shock on the death of the Chairman of Access Holdings Mr Herbert Wigwe in an air mishap

This was his message posted on X

"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group."