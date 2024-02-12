Police Arrest Suspected One-Chance Gang Leader In Lagos

Operatives  of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected one-chance robbery leader, Ndubisi George, aged 49. 

The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on his X handle on Monday. 

‘One chance’ is commonly used in Nigeria to refer to a robbery that takes place when criminals disguising as commercial drivers pick up unsuspecting passengers with the aim of robbing them. 

According to Hundeyin, George leads a robbery syndicate operating within Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere areas of the state. 


