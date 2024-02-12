AFCON: Iwobi Deletes Photos On Instagram Amid Criticisms From Nigerians

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has deleted all his Instagram photos after he was dragged on social media by some Nigerian fans following the African Cup of Nations final defeat in the hands of  host, Ivory Coast, on Sunday. 

The Super Eagles were defeated 2-1 by the hosts, ending the team’s dream of a fourth continental crown. 

Few hours after the tournament, Iwobi deleted photos from his Instagram handle. 

He only left one video post. 

The Fulham man also locked the comment section of the post 



The Fulham star featured for 79 minutes in Nigeria’s defeat to Ivory Coast and was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf. 

Iwobi began his career at Arsenal, making 149 appearances and scoring fifteen goals. 

He won the FA Cup in 2017 and scored in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final. 

