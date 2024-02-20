20 Year Lady "Slaughters " Husband One Month After Wedding

A 20-year-old newlywed, Aisha Aliyu of Nasarawa village in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State has reportedly killed her husband, Idris Ahmadu.

Residents said that the incident happened around 1am on Monday.

Multiple sources said the couple got married on December 31, 2023.

One of the sources said the couple had a little misunderstanding in the evening on Sunday and they were reconciled before going to bed, until midnight when the mother of the deceased heard him screaming.

“When the mother came out alongside other residents, they saw him in a pool of blood. He tried to run out of room but he fell at the doorstep. But up till now, we don’t know the whereabouts of his wife,” he said.

The source said the wife had first stabbed the husband on his chest before she eventually slaughtered him.

Asked if it was a forced marriage, sources said the couple had been in a relationship for years but before the wedding date was fixed, she had a change of mind to marry someone else.

“But even with that, issues were resolved. They started this relationship right from secondary school and they had been together. Before the marriage, she said she was no longer interested in the relationship, but the issue was resolved and she agreed eventually, not knowing that this was her plan. She said she had a new suitor,” he said.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to our reporter.

“Today 12/02/2024 (Monday), at about 1200hrs, information was received that in the early hours, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please,” he said.