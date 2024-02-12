Dangote, Aig Imoukhuede, Gov Abiodun, Atedo etc Visit Herbert Wigwe's Parents After Helicopter Crash ( Pictures)

The President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, alongside other associates paid a condolence visit to the parents of the late CEO, Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe, on Monday.

The Ogun State governor disclosed this in a post on his Facebook account on Monday.





Wigwe, his wife, Doreen; son, Chizi; and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in an helicopter crash which occurred near a border town between California and Nevada in US on Friday.

Abiodun's caption read, "In the company of Dr. Aliko Dangote and a group of close friends and associates, we gathered to express our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Mrs. Stella Wigwe.

"These sorrowful parents have suffered the loss of their beloved sons, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Mrs. Chizoba, and his son Chizi, in a tragic helicopter accident.

"During this solemn visit, we fervently beseech God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families they have left behind."

Other associates who joined in the condolence visit include political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, among others.





Credit: Facebook | Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun