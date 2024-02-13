EFCC Arrests Suspect For Selling New Naira Notes In Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Simon Bassey Idio for currency racketeering in Uyo.

The 59-year old ‘Naira Trader’ was arrested on Friday February 9, 2024, at the Ibom Tropicana Mall , Udo Udoma way in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. His arrest came on the heels of intelligence and surveillance regarding his illegal cash dealings in local and foreign currencies within the state

He was caught selling N700, 000.00 (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira) new naira notes in two denominations: twelve(12) bundles of N500 notes totaling Six Hundred Thousand Naira N600, 000.00 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira) and a bundle of N1000 notes N100,000.00 (One Hundred Naira)

Idio confessed to the crime and would be charged to court soon