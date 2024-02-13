EFCC Arrests Suspect For Selling New Naira Notes In Uyo

byCKN NEWS -
0



Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC, have arrested one Simon Bassey Idio for currency racketeering  in Uyo.

The 59-year old ‘Naira Trader’ was arrested on Friday February 9, 2024, at the Ibom Tropicana Mall , Udo Udoma way in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. His arrest came on the heels of intelligence and surveillance regarding his illegal cash dealings in local and foreign currencies within the state

He was caught selling  N700, 000.00  (Seven Hundred Thousand Naira) new naira notes in two denominations:  twelve(12) bundles of N500 notes totaling Six Hundred Thousand Naira N600, 000.00 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira) and a bundle of N1000 notes N100,000.00 (One Hundred Naira)

Idio confessed to the crime and would be charged to court soon

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال