Police Arrest " One-chance " Robbers In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one 45-year-old, Okoro, and one 42-year-old, Patience, in a ‘one chance’ robbery in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:00 am on Saturday.

It was also learnt that the robbers often pose as commercial bus drivers while abducting unsuspecting passengers to different locations to defraud them of their properties.

In Nigeria, the term “one chance” is frequently used to describe a robbery committed by a group of criminals who pick up people who are waiting for a bus or taxi just to rob them.

A police source said that the robbers frequently transport people in the Olusosun, Ojota, area of the state, noting that they were arrested based on reliable information that they had gotten from the public.

The source added that one of the victims had been able to identify one of them, stating that they had taken N37,000 from her two weeks ago.

“Some suspected thieves are always parking around the Olososun Ojota area in the pretense of taking passengers to their destination but instead take them to an unknown destination and steal from them.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The incident has been reported. The suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”